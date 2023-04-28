Palmer is part of a WR room that now includes 21st overall pick Quentin Johnston in addition to veterans Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

In other words, Palmer may slide down to fourth or fifth on the depth chart, after starting 11 games last season and drawing 107 targets. His volume was aided by both Allen and Williams missing significant chunks of time, and Palmer averaged only 10.7 yards per catch and 7.2 per target -- identical to his marks on 49 targets as a rookie the year before. The 2021 third-round pick could still be given a chance to compete with Johnston for the No. 3 job, and even if Palmer loses that battle he'd likely be one injury away from rejoining the top three.