Palmer (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Cleveland.
After kicking off Week 5 prep with back-to-back limited practices due to an ankle issue, Palmer capped it with a full session Friday. While his status is up in the air heading into the weekend, he has the benefit of a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff to determine his availability this Sunday. If he's active, he'll be working in a receiving corps without Keenan Allen (hamstring) for a fourth straight game, which has resulted in an 11-154-1 line on 18 targets for Palmer during that stretch.