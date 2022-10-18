Palmer recorded nine receptions on 12 targets for 57 yards in Monday's 19-16 win over the Broncos.

Palmer finished second on the team in targets and receptions, also posting his best marks of the season in those areas. He worked primarily in the short areas of the field -- his longest reception went for 14 yards -- though Justin Herbert was unable to push the ball down the field effectively. Palmer took a step forward in his role Monday. but that will likely change once Keenan Allen (hamstring) is able to return.