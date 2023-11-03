Palmer (knee) isn't practicing Friday, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Palmer missed practice Thursday, so what the wideout is able to do Saturday (if anything) will be telling with regard to his chances of suiting up Monday night against the Jets. If Palmer ends being limited or out though, rookie first-rounder Quentin Johnston would be slated to see added Week 9 opportunities alongside fellow WR Keenan Allen.
