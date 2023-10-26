Palmer (knee) wasn't spotted at Thursday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.
Palmer didn't practice Wednesday, so his continued absence a day later puts the focus clearly on what the wideout is able to do during Friday's session. If Palmer ends up sitting out Sunday against the Bears or is available to play only limited snaps, Quentin Johnston would be in line to see added opportunities alongside top wide receiver Keenan Allen.
