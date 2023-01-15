Palmer recorded two receptions on six targets for 31 yards in Saturday's 31-30 wild-card round loss to the Jaguars.

Palmer entered the game as the Chargers' second receiver with Mike Williams (back) sidelined, and his opportunity only further increased when DeAndre Carter suffered an ankle injury in the second quarter. In contrast to the regular season, Palmer struggled with the extra looks as he failed to get on the same page with Justin Herbert. Despite the poor ending to his season, Palmer took a significant step forward in his second campaign as a pro. However, with Keenan Allen and Williams back in the mix in 2023, Palmer is likely to remain the Chargers' third wide receiver.