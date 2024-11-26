Palmer finished with three receptions (eight targets) for 38 yards in Monday's 30-23 loss to Baltimore.
Palmer led the Chargers in targets, but the wideout finished just third in receptions and yardage Monday. It was actually the 24-year-old's best output since Week 9, highlighting the underwhelming nature of his performance in 2024. Palmer should only be considered a deep-league option in Week 13 in a road matchup against Atlanta.
