Palmer (knee) temporarily exited Sunday's contest to have his right knee examined, only to return later and finish with three catches on four targets for 24 yards in a 30-13 win over the Bears.

Palmer appeared to have hurt the same knee that he injured in last week's loss to Kansas City. It was a positive sign that he returned and was able to finish the contest, but it is worth noting that two of Palmer's three receptions Sunday occurred before he went down in the first quarter. While no one would have questioned his toughness had he sat out the rest of the contest, it sounds like the receiver was playing at a limited capacity. Another piece of evidence for that theory was No. 3 wideout Quentin Johnston (5-50-0) receiving a spike in usage even after his teammate returned in the second quarter. The Chargers' first injury report should help clear up Palmer's injury status (or lack of one) leading up to Week 9's matchup against the Jets on Monday Night Football.