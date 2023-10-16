Palmer (groin) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Cowboys.

Palmer wasn't initially listed on the Chargers' Week 6 injury report but was added to it Sunday as questionable with a groin injury. With his active status for Monday night's contest confirmed, in the absence of any limitations or in-game setbacks, Palmer figures to maintain a key role in the Los Angeles WR corps (which no longer includes Mike Williams, who is on IR) alongside top option Keenan Allen and 2023 first-rounder Quentin Johnston. In his last outing, Palmer logged 56 of a possible 65 snaps on offense, while catching three of his eight targets for a season-high 77 yards in his team's Week 4 win over the Raiders.