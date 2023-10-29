Palmer (knee) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Bears.

Palmer missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but after his return to a limited session Friday he was listed as questionable heading into the weekend. With Palmer's availability against Chicago confirmed, the wideout figures to remain a key cog in the Chargers' Week 8 passing game alongside PPR stalwart Keenan Allen in the absence of any in-game setbacks or limitations, with Quentin Johnston and Derius Davis also candidates to mix in. In his team's 31-17 loss to the Chiefs last weekend, Palmer caught five of his seven targets for a season-high 133 yards.