Palmer (knee) is participating in individual drills at Friday's practice, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Palmer will likely be marked as a limited participant when the Chargers release Friday's practice report, which is still an improvement after he failed to practice Wednesday or Thursday. The wide receiver sported a sleeve on his right leg Friday and could have to play with some protection on his injured knee if he gets the green ligh to suit up Sunday against the Bears. He'll most likely be listed as questionable for the contest, which would leave Palmer's fantasy managers in a tough spot since Sunday's game doesn't kick off until 8:20 p.m. ET.