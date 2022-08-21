Palmer secured three of four targets for 75 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 32-18 preseason loss to the Cowboys on Saturday night.

Palmer notched a team-high amount of receiving yardage and also recorded an 18-yard touchdown grab off a screen pass early in the second quarter. The 22-year-old notably saw the first two targets of the game from Easton Stick, with the first play resulting in a defensive offside penalty and the second in an interception. Palmer's strong performance Saturday after he went without a catch in the preseason-opening loss to the Rams seemingly further cements his hold on the No. 3 receiver job.