Palmer caught eight of 10 targets for 106 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Falcons.

Operating as the No. 1 wide receiver with Keenan Allen (hamstring) and Mike Williams (ankle) sidelined, Palmer led the Chargers in targets and catches while finishing with exactly double the receiving yardage total of DeAndre Carter, whose 53 yards ranked second on the team. Palmer's most important catch was his last one, as his 22-yard reception in the final minute set up Cameron Dicker's game-winning 37-yard field goal. Los Angeles is unlikely to get both Allen and Williams back in Week 10 against the 49ers, and could remain without both, so Palmer should continue to play a prominent role against a far tougher San Francisco secondary.