Palmer (foot) logged 39 catches (65 targets) for 584 yards and one touchdown across 15 regular-season appearances with the Chargers in 2024.

Palmer entered the 2024 campaign seemingly staring down tremendous opportunity, with the Chargers having moved on from wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but he ultimately took a backseat to both 2024 second-rounder Ladd McConkey and 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston. Despite suiting up for five more games in 2024, Palmer's production totaled remained similar to the 38-581-2 receiving line he put up across 10 appearances in 2023. After missing Los Angeles' regular-season finale and wild-card round loss to the Texans, Palmer will now work to fully recover from his foot injury in time for the start of free agency.