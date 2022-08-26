Palmer isn't expected to play in Friday's preseason game in New Orleans, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

After recording three catches (on eight targets) for 75 yards and a touchdown in the team's first two exhibitions, Palmer spent time in the concussion protocol earlier this week, gaining clearance Wednesday. Still, coach Brandon Staley won't risk the health of the Chargers' No. 3 wide receiver in the preseason finale. Palmer, a 2021 third-rounder, posted a 33-353-4 line on 49 targets in 17 games as a rookie last season.