Palmer could be in store for a prominent role in Saturday's playoff game against the Jaguars, as fellow wide receiver Mike Williams (back) has been ruled out.

Palmer's expected to operate as the No. 2 wide receiver behind Keenan Allen in Williams' absence. With star quarterback Justin Herbert throwing him the ball, Palmer produced 769 yards and three touchdowns in the regular season, including a Week 11 outburst of 106 yards and two touchdowns against the Chiefs in a game Williams left early after aggravating an ankle injury.