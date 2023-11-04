Palmer (knee) will not play Monday against the Jets, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Palmer didn't log a practice rep this week, so it's hard to be surprised by this outcome. Rookie Quentin Johnston might have to be a critical member of the passing game as a result, especially in the continued absence of Mike Williams (knee - done for the season). Expect Keenan Allen, Johnston and some combination of Derius Davis and Simi Fehoko to see the majority of the receiver snaps in three-wideout sets.