Palmer (knee) is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Palmer had his 21-day window to return from injured reserve opened Wednesday, but he won't be activated prior to Sunday's clash with Denver. The 24-year-old wide receiver is eligible to continue practicing with his teammates, and he could rejoin the active roster before the Chargers face the Raiders on Thursday in Week 15, though the short turnaround could make it difficult for Palmer to gain clearance for his first action since Week 8.