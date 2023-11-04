Palmer (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Jets, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Palmer didn't log any reps in practice this week, so the Chargers' decision to rule him out for Monday's contest comes as little surprise. Rookie Quentin Johnston could end up seeing an expanded profile on offense sans Palmer, especially in the continued absence of Mike Williams (knee), who is out for the season. Along with Johnston and No. 1 wideout Keenan Allen, the Chargers could lean on a combination of Derius Davis and Simi Fehoko in three-receiver sets.