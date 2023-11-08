Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday that Palmer is recovering from a knee sprain, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Palmer was placed on injured reserve prior to Monday's win over the Jets and is thus not eligible to return to action before Week 13. Beyond that, the wideout's timetable for a potential return has yet to be mapped out. In Palmer's absence for the next three weeks, rookie Quentin Johnston and Jalen Guyton will be in store for added snaps behind the Chargers' top receiver, Keenan Allen.