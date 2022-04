The Chargers selected Woods in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 79th overall.

Baylor's stellar defense continues to churn out pro prospects, as another Bear comes off the board on Day 2. Woods is an exceptional athlete with 4.36 speed at 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds. He also had a 40-inch vertical at the combine. He projects as a safety but has the size and speed to handle cornerback duties.