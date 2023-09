The Chargers placed Woods (undisclosed) on the reserve/non-football illness list Saturday, Daniel reports.

It's unclear what ailment Woods has, but he did not participate in Friday's practice session. He's played 73 snaps in three contests -- 57 on defense -- and has five tackles in that span. Woods will now have to miss at least four games and will be eligible to return in Week 9 against the Jets on Nov. 6.