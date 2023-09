Woods (undisclosed) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Woods didn't practice Friday and has since been ruled out Sunday, but it's unclear what the second-year player's injury is at the moment. With Derwin James (hamstring) listed as doubtful and Alohi Gilman (heel) listed as questionable, Raheem Layne should see a massive uptick in work, as he's the only safety on the 53-man roster without an injury designation.