The Chargers designated Colson (ankle) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Colson has been sidelined for the Chargers' last four games due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 9 against the Browns. The rookie third-round pick was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, and he'll likely have to log at least one full practice session this week in order to have a chance at being activated off IR ahead of Sunday's AFC West clash against the Chiefs.
More News
-
Chargers' Junior Colson: Shifts to IR•
-
Chargers' Junior Colson: Downgraded to out•
-
Chargers' Junior Colson: Considered questionable to return•
-
Chargers' Junior Colson: Advances to full practice•
-
Chargers' Junior Colson: Still managing hamstring injury•
-
Chargers' Junior Colson: Won't play Week 4•