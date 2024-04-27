The Chargers selected Colson in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 69th overall.

The Michigan linebacker reunites with his college coach, Jim Harbaugh, at the NFL level. There were strong arguments for Colson as the best off-ball linebacker in this class thanks to his strong tackling ability and sideline-to-sideline speed. Colson accrued 196 tackles over his final two seasons in Ann Arbor and checks in as one of the bigger middle linebackers in this draft at 6-foot-2 and 238 pounds. He is tenacious and was tasked with making the on-field adjustments for an elite Michigan defense. Look for Colson to make an immediate impact in the middle of the Chargers defense.