The Chargers placed Colson (shoulder) on injured reserve Tuesday, ruling him out for the entire 2025 season,

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday that Colson requires shoulder surgery, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic. Colson faced high expectations upon being selected by Los Angeles in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he started just one of his 11 appearances, finishing the year with a disappointing 29 tackles (15 solo) and one pass defended. He'll now focus on getting fully healthy for the 2026 campaign, but being forced to miss all of Year 2 looks like a significant blow to Colson's odds of developing into a starter at middle linebacker.