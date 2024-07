The Chargers placed Colston (undisclosed) on the active/non-football injury list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Colson appears to be dealing with an undisclosed injury sustained away from team facilities. A timetable for his return remains undisclosed, but he can come off the NFI list any time during training camp, once cleared for practice activities. The rookie third-round pick appears in prime position to compete for a starting role, assuming he's not sidelined too long.