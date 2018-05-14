Chargers' Justice Liggins: Signs with Chargers
Liggins signed a contract with the Chargers on Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Liggins went undrafted last year and played in the CFL after failing to make an NFL roster. He'll face steep odds to make the Chargers' roster but could hold on as a depth receiver and special teams player.
