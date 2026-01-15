Eboigbe tallied 39 total tackles (27 solo), including 6.0 sacks, across 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Eboigbe, a 2024 fourth-round pick from Alabama, played in just five regular-season games and logged 24 defensive snaps during his rookie campaign. However, he emerged as one of the Chargers' top defenders in his second NFL season, ranking third on the team in sacks and tackles for loss. Under contract through the 2027 season, Eboigbe is expected to remain one of Los Angeles' top interior defensive linemen in 2026.