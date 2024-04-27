The Chargers selected Eboigbe in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 105th overall.

The fifth-year senior broke out in a major way along the Alabama Crimson Tide's defensive front last season, tallying 11.5 tackles for a loss and 7.0 sacks en route to first-team All-SEC honors. With a prototypical frame (6-foot-4) and solid burst with his upper body coupled with strong hand speed, Eboigbe projects well as a rotational defensive lineman early on and could push a number of the unassuming veterans above him on the depth chart for immediate playing time.