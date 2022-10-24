Herbert completed 33 of 51 passes for 293 yards and two touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seahawks. He added 22 rushing yards on three carries.

For the second straight week, Herbert had to attempt more than 50 passes, but this time the volume didn't result in a win. The quarterback's numbers were still solid, especially considering his depleted wideout group -- Joshua Palmer (concussion) was inactive, Keenan Allen didn't appear to be 100 percent after returning from a hamstring strain, and even Mike Williams limped off with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Herbert has tossed multiple TDs in four of seven games to begin the season, and the offense's injury situation may not be so dire coming out of the Chargers' Week 8 bye.