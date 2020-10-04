Herbert completed 20 of 25 passes for 291 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in the Chargers' 38-31 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also rushed five times for 14 yards.

The rookie nearly eclipsed the 300-yard mark for the third time in as many starts to open his career, with a pretty 72-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Guyton in the fourth quarter helping him come tantalizingly close. While he ultimately fell short, Herbert once again looked very comfortable against a solid defense, and he was able to thrive most of the afternoon despite being without key deep threat Mike Williams (hamstring). Herbert's one interception was especially ill-timed, however, as it came with 2:34 remaining at the Buccaneers' 48-yard line and the Chargers down only seven. It's uncertain whether Tyrod Taylor (ribs/lung) will be ready for a Week 5 Monday night road battle against the Saints, but Herbert will be difficult to unseat from the top job considering how well he's played.