Coach Jim Harbaugh said that Herbert (left hand) will be present, but won't participate in practice Wednesday, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

The QB underwent surgery Monday to address a broken bone in his left hand, and at this stage Chargers are not ready to say whether he'll be able to play Monday night against the Eagles, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Added context on that front will arrive when the team's Thursday injury report is posted, but if Herbert is unavailable in Week 14, Trey Lance would start in his place.