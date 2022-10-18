Herbert completed 37 of his 57 passes for 238 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Monday's 19-16 win over the Broncos. He added two rushes for nine yards.

The Chargers possessed the ball for nearly 39 minutes as opposed to Denver's 28 minutes of possession. That allowed Herbert to rack up an incredible volume of pass attempts, though he managed only an abysmal 4.2 yards per attempt which limited him to under 250 passing yards for the second consecutive game. The performance also marked the first time that Herbert failed to find the end zone this season, though he could be in for a bounceback performance in what figures to be a fast-paced Week 7 matchup against the Seahawks.