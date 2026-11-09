Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh relayed Monday that Herbert (finger) avoided a fracture in his left middle finger, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

Herbert sustained the injury in Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Texans, but the QB's imaging came back "negative," per Harbaugh. That said, Herbert's status is nonetheless worth monitoring as next Monday's contest against the Ravens approaches. If Herbert's practice participation ends up being impacted in the coming days, DJ Uiagalelei would be be next in line for added QB reps.