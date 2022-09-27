Coach Brandon Staley confirmed Monday that Herbert (ribs) didn't suffer any setbacks in Sunday's 38-10 loss to the Jaguars, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Herbert played through the rib injury he suffered in Week 2, and while he looked far from 100 percent against Jacksonville, he emerged from the game no less healthy than when he started. Consequently, Herbert doesn't appear to be at risk of missing any game action moving forward.