Herbert completed 35 of 49 passes for 330 yards and a touchdown along with an interception in the 21-16 loss Sunday to the Panthers. He also lost a fumble.

Herbert was strip sacked on the team's second possession setting up what was an uphill battle all afternoon for the rookie. Herbert looked poised throughout most of the contest, and he really rebounded from an erratic first half to help the Chargers make a last ditch come-from-behind drive that likely should have worked if Austin Ekeler hadn't botched the hook-and-ladder attempt which would have scored the game-winning touchdown. Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry were Herbert's sole focus in the middle of the field as the duo accounted for 30 of his 49 attempts, but Austin Ekeler also amounted to a built in confidence booster with a number of designed screens and flare outs helping pile up the yardage. Herbert was briefly forced from the game after taking a shot to the ribs, per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, but the rookie avoided a serious injury and promptly came back in. It seems likely Herbert will start once again in Week 4 as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier in the day Tyrod Taylor (chest) likely won't gain clearance to play after his lung was punctured from a pain-killing injection last week.