Herbert completed 22 of 31 pass attempts for 302 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 38-21 win over the Chiefs. He also carried the ball six times for nine yards and an additional score.

Herbert ends the season with NFL rookie records for most passing touchdowns (31), most total touchdowns (36), most completions (396), most 300-yard games (eight), most games with multiple passing touchdowns (10) and was 39 yards shy of setting the single-season record for most passing yards by a rookie. Those accolades become all the more impressive when considering the 22-year-old only started 15 games, losing out the training-camp battle to veteran Tyrod Taylor before an unfortunate medical accident pressed the rookie into action. The main question to be answered in 2021 will be if Herbert can continue this type of production with a new coordinator and head coach, or if the Chargers will opt to bring back Anthony Lynn for one more season despite numerous strategical gaffes during his tenure in that role. Whatever does end up happening on the coaching side of things, it's clear Herbert has cemented himself as one of the top young quarterbacks in the NFL.