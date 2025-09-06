Herbert completed 25 of 34 pass attempts for 318 yards and three touchdowns while taking seven carries for 32 yards in Friday's 27-21 victory over Kansas City.

Herbert and the Chargers' aerial attack put on a show in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Friday, generating five lengthy scoring drives in a decisive victory over last year's AFC Champions. Head coach Jim Harbaugh let his star quarterback air it out right out of the gates, resulting in Herbert's first 300-yard, three-touchdown performance since Harbaugh took over at the start of last season. If this is truly a shift in offensive philosophy from the three yards and a cloud of dust scheme we saw in 2024, then Herbert's fantasy ceiling could rise somewhere closer to the elite production we witnessed from 2020-2022. Next Monday's tilt against the Raiders should be telling on whether Herbert can keep up this type volume.