Chargers' Justin Herbert: Chargers select sixth overall

The Chargers selected Herbert in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, sixth overall.

Herbert (6-foot-6, 236) is the third quarterback off the board following Joe Burrow (Cincinnati, first overall) and Tua Tagovailoa (Miami, fifth overall), but he offers similar fantasy intrigue as the first two. That's largely because Herbert brings plus athleticism with his big frame, logging a 4.68-second 40-yard dash and demonstrating intriguing rushing upside in the process. Herbert likely doesn't have as much natural passing talent as Tagovailoa or Burrow, but he probably is no slouch himself in that regard, throwing for 95 touchdowns versus 23 interceptions in his Oregon career.