Herbert (left hand) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Kansas City.

Herbert played through a fracture in his left hand Monday against the Eagles, completing 12 of 26 passes for 139 yards, one touchdown and one interception, taking 10 carries for 66 yards and fumbling twice (one lost). Afterward, he noted that he underwent precautionary X-rays, telling Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site that "everything was clean for the most part. It's just getting the swelling down and continuing to get full strength in it and continuing to do as much treatment as I can." Herbert was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday, but the issue won't stop him from suiting up again this weekend.