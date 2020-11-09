Herbert completed 28 of 42 passes for 326 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 31-26 loss to the Raiders. He also carried the ball five times for 24 yards.

It was another fantastic fantasy performance for the young quarterback, but it's certainly a disappointing outcome overall considering the Chargers had two attempts to score the game-winning touchdown inside the 10 yard line only to come away empty in yet another tragically disappointing loss. Keenan Allen continues to build a rapport with Herbert, but it's especially encouraging to see the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft continue to target Mike Williams as the duo connected on five of the seven targets for 81 yards. It's hard to see Herbert slowing down considering Week 10 will see the 22-year-old square off against the Dolphins.