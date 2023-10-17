Herbert (finger) completed 22 of 37 pass attempts for 227 yards, two touchdowns and an interception while adding 20 rushing yards on six carries in Monday's 20-17 loss to Dallas.

Herbert dealt with the Cowboys' vaunted pass rush well up until the Chargers' final drive when he was sacked by Micah Parsons before promptly throwing an interception to Stephon Gilmore on the ensuing play. On a positive note, the quarterback's game was not limited by the fractured finger on his non-throwing hand suffered in last week's win over Las Vegas. Herbert even absorbed solid contact on a couple of his six rushing attempts Monday, confirming that the rest of his 6-foot-6 frame was in working order. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are on tap for Herbert and Co. in Week 7, a matchup featuring two of the premier arm talents in the league.