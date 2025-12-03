Herbert said the surgery he recently underwent on his left (non-throwing) hand went well and reiterated several times Wednesday that he's day-to-day and that his Week 14 status depends on the swelling in his hand, Eric Smith of the Chargers' official site reports.

The QB added that having an extra day this week helps his cause on that front ahead of Monday night's game against the Eagles. Per Daniel Popper of The Athletic, Herbert noted Wednesday that he had a plate and multiple screws put in his hand during his procedure, which he says successfully "stabilized" the fractured he sustained during Week 13 action. For now, according to Kris Rhim of ESPN.com, Herbert is preparing as though he'll play against Philadelphia and hopes to test out his hand later this week.