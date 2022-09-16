Coach Brandon Staley relayed Friday that Herbert has fractured rib cartilage and is "day-to-day" at this stage, Daniel Popper of The Athletic reports.

Staley also told Popper that Herbert, who injured his ribs in Thursday's loss to Kansas City, could be able to practice at some point next week, while noting that the Chargers will reassess Herbert's situation Monday. Ultimately, Herbert's availability for the team's Sept. 25 contest could come down to pain tolerance, but the added healing time afforded by Los Angeles' recent short week could help the QB remain in the lineup Week 3.