Herbert completed 17 of his 36 pass attempts for 297 yards and two touchdowns in the 34-27 win over the Bengals on Sunday. He also led the team in rushing with 65 yards on five carries.

This was easily Herbert's worst game of the season in terms of completion percentage, but the Pro Bowl quarterback continued to hit big play after big play against a soft Bengals defense all night. The 26-year-old also tallied the fourth-most rushing yards of his career thanks in large part to a 30-yard run in the second quarter that eventually helped put the Chargers up two scores following a J.K. Dobbins touchdown. It seems as if Herbert may have found his go-to target in this one too, as Ladd McConkey (6-123) recorded receptions of 28 yards and 27 yards, each beautifully delivered by the gun-slinging quarterback, on what amounted to the game-winning touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter. Herbert could be poised for another excellent fantasy outing next week against the Ravens.