Herbert completed 17 of 27 passes for 209 yards with one touchdown and one interception while adding five rushes for 29 yards in the Chargers' 26-14 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

Herbert's final line was about as unremarkable as his performance in the shocking season-opening loss, one where the 2020 first-round pick was sacked three times in addition to his one interception. Herbert had a particularly difficult second half outside of his eight-yard touchdown pass to Ladd McConkey (chest), as Los Angeles' six other possessions after halftime ended in either a punt, a blocked punt or the aforementioned interception, which came at the Cardinals' five-yard line. The loss of McConkey to his injury in the third quarter certainly didn't help Herbert's cause, and he and his healthy teammates will look to atone for an alarming upset defeat when they face off with the division-rival Raiders in next Sunday's home matchup.