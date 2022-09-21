Herbert (ribs) is feeling better this week and will be a limited practice participant Wednesday after doing some throwing Tuesday, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.
Herbert played through a rib cartilage injury in the fourth quarter of a Thursday night loss to the Chiefs, throwing his third and final TD while clearly in pain. The Chargers consider him day-to-day, and he'll wear a rib protector during individual drills at Wednesday's practice.
