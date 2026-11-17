Herbert completed 12 of 18 passes for 129 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions and rushed seven times for 51 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers' 23-20 win over the Ravens on Monday night.

Herbert ironically compiled his second-fewest passing yards of the season in the Chargers' first victory, but the talented signal-caller leaned heavily on both his legs and an effective rushing performance from Omarion Hampton. Herbert made a significant contribution himself to cap off Los Angeles' opening drive of the game, taking off when he couldn't find anyone open and recording a 22-yard rushing touchdown for the first points of the night. The game also marked Herbert's first interception-free performance of the season and gives the beleaguered Chargers air attack something to hang its collective hat on heading into a favorable Week 11 home matchup against the Jets on Sunday.