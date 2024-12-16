Herbert (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated practice report.

Herbert has been dealing with ankle and thigh issues for the last couple weeks, and he appeared to aggravate the ankle in Sunday's loss to the Bucs, though he missed just one offensive snap. The limited start to the week would suggest Herbert has a good chance to suit up Thursday night against the Broncos. If Herbert isn't cleared to play, Taylor Heinicke would likely draw in as the starter.